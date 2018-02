Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone has been talking about the Dirty Dancing commercial with Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. both players from the New York Giants.

Odell and Eli’s commercial pretty much won the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/c1K9gga1WX — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 5, 2018

Watch this awesome commercial spot. I think this is the winner for best commercial for the Super Bowl.