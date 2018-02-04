© Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Lana Del Rey is feeling pretty lucky right about now.

This weekend, Orlando PD investigated a tip that an unknown man was planning to kidnap the artist. Especially since the would be kidnapper Michael Hunt was supposedly armed, dangerous and intent on following through with his plan.

Lana performed at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida Friday night, Feb. 2, 2018. Hunt had a ticket and a knife, and allegedly his sole intent was getting into the arena in order to carry out the kidnapping.

Before the concert, Hunt posted “cryptic and threatening” messages on social media. Local PD received a tip about it and stopped Hunt only a block away from the arena. He was arrested on charges of Aggravated Stalking with a Credible Threat, and Attempted Kidnapping with a Weapon.

Hunt already had a pretty long rap sheet. He’s served 5 prison sentences with a long criminal history.

-source via tmz.com