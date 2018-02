Photo Credit: Kristoffer Tripplaar/ Sipa USA

Dodge used an excerpt of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s Drum Major Instinct and has major backlash on Twitter.

People have been tweeting about numerous of things about the commercial, finding it offensive and other mixed feelings about the Dodge Ram commercial.

Little known fact: When Dr. Martin Luther King delivered his famous “Drum Major Instinct” sermon in 1968, he actually intended for it to be used 50 years later in a commercial for white people trucks. #DodgeRam — Ethan Fixell (@EthanFixell) February 5, 2018

That #DodgeRam commercial was utterly and completely offensive. Using Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speech to promote their product and only representing whites is disgusting. — Bryon Bohnen (@BryonBohnen) February 5, 2018

How dare you use the words of Dr. Martin Luther King to sell a damn truck @dodgeram — Dr. Jacqueline Vickery (@JacVick) February 5, 2018

If you’re watching the Super Bowl and saw the Dodge Ram commercial, tell me your thoughts about it…

