Ben Benzer, who’s just only 17 years old, will be going home to the Texas panhandle with $200,000 in his pocket.

Benzer sold his grand champ European Crossbred steer to Hillwood Properties at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Mufasa, the name of the steer, weighed in 1,329 pounds and got the prestigious grand champion award. On Saturday, bidders came out to the sale of champions from the junior Stock Show.

Usually the starting bids start off around $200,000.

Last year’s grand champ was Rocco, who is also a European Crossbred, was sold for $240,000, tying the Stock Show record.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via WFAA