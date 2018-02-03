(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Looks like Justin Timberlake is enlisting a special guest for his Super Bowl Halftime show Sunday night, and no, it’s not Janet Jackson. According to TMZ the pop singer will be featuring a hologram of Prince for the show. That’s right, the late singer will also be joining in on the halftime performance that takes place in his hometown of Minneapolis.

There have been a couple of rumors surrounding Timerlake’s performance and who he’ll be featuring. N*SYNC and Janet Jackson have both been thrown around as possibilities, but it looks like they’re merely rumors. The singer also hosted a listening party for his latest album Man of the Woods at Prince’s Paisley Park.

Reactions of both the listening party at the late singer’s mansion and the hologram at the halftime show have been mixed from fans.