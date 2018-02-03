Filed Under:90s, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel B, Mel C, Reunion, Simon Fuller, Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Spice Girls fans around the world rejoiced Friday afternoon when a photo was shared of the group just casually hanging out at Geri’ Horner’s (formerly Halliwell) house. Originally posted by Victoria Beckham, the caption reads, “Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x #friendshipneverends #girlpower.” This leaves fans with one question: does this mean a reunion?

Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x #friendshipneverends #girlpower

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

Shortly after, another photo was posted of the girls with manager Simon Fuller, who is reportedly the driving force behind the reunion. This isn’t the first time the girls have teased this, but Victoria Beckham kept denying the rumors and was the least optimistic about a reunion. However, an official statement of the reunion has been released. Spice Girls are indeed reuniting saying, “The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together.”

Love u all so much!!! X Such a great day!! Thank u Simon! X VB

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

Whatever those “new opportunities” might be, one thing is sure. Never give up on the good times!

