And we thought it was only books and microfiche…

It’s #LibraryLife!

Shari Soza (@ballet_bug on Twitter) recently shared some of the strange and funny things she’s seen on the job as a librarian. Her tweets, and the replies from other librarians, are gold.

strange and funny things that have happened to me since I started working at the library: a thread — Shari Soza (@ballet_bug) January 31, 2018

I over heard some little girls asking for books about “spells” then proceeded to spy on them while they discussed some “secret plans” that they very obviously didn’t wnat anyone to know about — Shari Soza (@ballet_bug) January 31, 2018

A week later I witnessed the same little girls attempting witchcraft with homemade ouija boards — Shari Soza (@ballet_bug) January 31, 2018

I saw an old man asking for some movie and then watched as he talked about how the moon landing was fake and started a rant about conspiracy theories and I’ve never related more — Shari Soza (@ballet_bug) January 31, 2018

I was once asked by a patron why I am always so diligently putting books away and responded with “….I work here” — Shari Soza (@ballet_bug) January 31, 2018

A guy once reprimanded me for the fact that our front door closes as soon as you open it — Shari Soza (@ballet_bug) January 31, 2018

I heard a mother say she was going to throw away all her child’s books when she got home — Shari Soza (@ballet_bug) January 31, 2018

One time this kid tried to pay his library fees with a McDonald’s gift card — Shari Soza (@ballet_bug) January 31, 2018

I’m pretty sure I witnessed the meet-cute of a blossoming romance between two third graders — Shari Soza (@ballet_bug) January 31, 2018

Once, a woman called the library where I work, asking for directions. She had no idea where she was, but wanted me to tell her how to get to the library. Do you see where this is going, because she did not. — sophie victoria. (@simplysophv) February 2, 2018

Most patrons don’t quite get the concept of public computers, either. So, I’ve found credit card statements, eviction notices, and strangely negative obituaries on the computers, where everyone else could view them. — sophie victoria. (@simplysophv) February 2, 2018

A phone patron once told me my directions to the library were too confusing. She was at an intersection where to can see the shiny three story library. — David Laatsch (@Laatschmo) February 2, 2018

When I worked at a library, I caught some guy watching porn and made eye contact with him — 🌹 (@chelsps) February 2, 2018

my coworker was checking in kids books and one was returned with a donut between the pages. i just…couldn’t believe what i was seeing — vero (@vobotz) February 2, 2018

One of our student workers found a full plastic container of grapes – like straight from the grocery store – on top of one of the tall stacks upstairs. Circulation Supervisor once found a full chocolate cake behind books on a shelf. #seriouslycantmakethisup #librarylife — RebeccaTheLibrarian (@RebeccaLibrrn) February 2, 2018

A friend-a few years ago-who works as a library aide-told me this one:

Scene: a very, very hot summer day. Many chillin in the 'brary. A *chicken* 🐔 walks in, takes a seat, enjoys A.C.

😄

Result: hung posters, but nobody claimed chicken; different aide took it home to her flock — SciEvidDiversFetus: (202)224-3121 (@WebOften) February 2, 2018

A kindergartner asked me where I kept my bed in the library…was it hidden in a secret shelf?!? He then proceeded to tell me his favorite song was “Pour Some Sugar On Me” 😂 #librarylife #cantmakethisstuffup — Jennifer Boren (@JborenJennifer) February 1, 2018

I work in a library too and once i saw a kid lick a doorknob, and i asked her what she was doing and she replied "i wanted to see what my tastebuds looked like" — Sarah Hefferin (@sarah_hefferin) February 2, 2018

