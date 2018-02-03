© Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Lady Gaga issued a statement on Twitter on Saturday, announcing that she will be canceling the remainder of her 10 UK tour dates due to “severe pain.”

The singer suffers from fibromyalgia, a musculoskeletal disease know to cause bouts of extreme pain.

Gaga’s statement reads, “I’m so devastated I don’t know how to describe it. All I know is that if I don’t do this, I am not standing by the words or meaning of my music. My medical team is supporting the decision for me to recover at home.”

Via Mashable