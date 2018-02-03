Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

If you haven’t been to Free Play, either in Richardson or in Arlington, you’re missing out. If you want to relive your childhood, playing this awesome retro arcade games, this place is for you and now they’re opening their third location in Denton.

Do you need to bring your quarters just like in the 80s? NO! All you have to do is pay is a cover charge and you get to play all of the arcade games and pinball FOR FREE!! Plus if you’re going to stay awhile, you can order food and drinks.

The third location will be opening where the former Lone Star Taps and Caps location was and says it will be open in late Spring.

“Ever since we opened our doors, we’ve had a huge take-home demand that we simply can’t meet under the regulatory framework for our other locations,” said Free Play president Corey Hyden. “This new Denton location allows us to explore this business and hopefully bring a whole new dynamic to the take-home beer market.”

Marco A. Salinas

Source via Guide Live