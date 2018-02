Photo Credit: Xinhua/Sipa USA

In these days of social media, you can’t hide anything.

Such was the case this past week at Disneyland. Not one…but two animatronic characters lost their heads. And, of course, park visitors were there to snap some pictures and take some video.

Gaze in horror at a decapitated Ursula (featured in The Little Mermaid ride), and Auctioneer (from Pirates of the Caribbean).

How I feel on a Monday morning before I’ve had coffee. pic.twitter.com/QftTdPjtUd — ✨Christie ✨ (@christier0408) January 29, 2018

This happened today which caught me off guard because Disney is usually so critical over things like this😂 #offwithherhead ! pic.twitter.com/biGGYG6ec2 — M Lilah (@dizzzymissy) January 28, 2018

Describe your ideal man pic.twitter.com/d7elTFdeN7 — Belle (@FiBelleFi) January 28, 2018

The infamous Auctioneer at Pirates of the Caribbean literally lost his head 😱 I'm curious how long it takes them to fix it #dlplive pic.twitter.com/TZ6JOW64m5 — Julian (@HOPAJUL) January 28, 2018

