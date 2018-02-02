Mandatory Credit: Gabe Hernandez/Caller-Times via USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s no secret people in Texas love Whataburger. But when people think of Whataburger, do they think of love? Well, Whataburger certainly thinks so with it’s newest social media campaign in connection with Valentine’s Day.

The #WhataloveContest is looking for ”Whatacouples” to share their fine dining experiences at Whataburger on social media by posting photos of themselves on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram tagging them #WhataloveContest.

But get this. If you win, you’ll get free dates to Whataburger for a WHOLE YEAR.

Here are the contest details:

Contest dates: Feb. 1 – Feb. 8.

Beginning Feb. 1, submit a photo of your Whataburger Date Night using #WhataloveContest to be entered to win “Whataburger Date Nights for a Year.”

Three winners will be selected and awarded free “Whataburger Date Nights for a Year.” That’s 52 dates – 104 meals for you and your loved one. Each winner receives a Whataburger gift card to cover the cost of the meals.

The contest ends Feb. 8 and three winners will be announced on Whataburger social channels on Feb. 14.

For more information regarding the contest visit the Whataburger website.

-source via WFAA.com