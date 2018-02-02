By JT
The classic movie is so good, you can watch it again…and again…and again tonight!

For the uninitiated (really?), Groundhog Day stars Bill Murray: and tells the story of his character reliving the same day over and over again on Groundhog Day (and take a look at your calendar in case you’re completely lost!).  Andie MacDowell co-stars in the 1993 comedy.

To celebrate the holiday (and the 25th Anniversary of the film), Alamo Drafthouse in Richardson has a “Groundhog Day Triple Feature” going on tonight: yes, they’ll show it three times in-a-row starting at 6:30pm.  They’re even offering a menu of flick-specific food like the “Ground-hog burger” and “Could I Have One More of These With Some Booze In It?”

In the meantime, campers, rise and shine, and don’t forget your booties ’cause it’s cooooold out there today!

Source: GuideLive

