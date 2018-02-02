Forever means forever, right? A man recently found a plan ticket in a box under his bed. The unused ticket was for a flight from Nashville to Sacremento on 31 December 1998. The ticket holder, John Walker, told WFMY2 more about his find, “It was purchased in December to fly to Sacramento for my brother-in-law’s wedding, which was 2 January 1999. I didn’t get to go.”

When John asked for a refund in March of 1999, United Airlines told him flights were non-refundable, however, he could use it towards another flight. The conditions sent to him in a letter stated, “domestic wholly unused non-refundable ticket(s) can forever be applied toward the purchase of another domestic non-refundable ticket, for the customer named on the ticket.”

Since John had no plans to travel at the time. He stored everything back into a box and completely forgot about it. He is now waiting for a voucher of $378 from United Airlines, which is technically $571.60 due to inflation. What a lucky guy!