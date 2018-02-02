Filed Under:calling out sick, Super Bowl weekend, super sick Monday, work

A survey by the Workforce Institute at Kronos and Mucinex found 13,900,000 workers are expected to call in SICK… Monday… ahem… the day after the Super Bowl.

The Executive Director of Kronos says, “We’ve been researching the Big Game’s effect on the workforce for more than a decade and while numbers may fluctuate each year, one clear fact remains: #SuperSickMonday is often the biggest day in America for calling out of work.”

In addition, the survey found the following:

  • 25% of people feel the day after the Super Bowl should be a national holiday
  • 20% of people say they have used a sick day the Monday after the Super Bowl

The most common excuses are:

  • Fever
  • Sore throat
  • Headache

Are You Planning To Take A Sick Day, Monday?

