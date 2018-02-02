Pyeongchang has literally prepared for anything and everything at this year’s Winter Olympic Games.

The South China Morning Post reported that 110,000 condoms will be given to all 2,925 participating athletes, which breaks the record for most contraceptive devices given to participants in Winter Olympics history.

Winter Olympics spokesperson Chung Geun-sik said they “don’t expect the athletes to use them all,” but the Olympics over the years have gained a reputation for athletes hooking up.

“It’s pretty intense,” said an insider during the 2016 Games in Rio. Which by the way saw more than 450,000 condoms and 175,000 packets of lubricant handed out. “Some athletes wait until after their competition [to party] and then others have hookups between practices because they say sex actually helps them reach for the gold.”

