By JT
Photo Credit: David S. Davis/imageSPACE

It’s National Wear Red Day For Women: bringing attention to the leading killers of women – heart disease and stroke.

We decided to show our support for the cause by giving you Jack’s Nine @ 9, National Wear Red Day edition!

UB40 “Red Red Wine”

Red Hot Chili Peppers “Dani California”

Simply Red “If You Don’t Know Me By Now”

Prince “Little Red Corvette”

Warrant “I Saw Red”

Maroon 5 & Christina Aguilera “Moves Like Jagger”

Peter Gabriel “Red Rain”

Michael Jackson “Rockin’ Robin”

Chris De Burgh “The Lady In Red”

