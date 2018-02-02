By JT
Filed Under:Cincinnati Zoo, Fiona The Hippo, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl, Super Bowl LII, Today

She’s probably the world’s most famous hippo: and just might have predicted who’s going to win Sunday’s Super Bowl LII!

As you’ll see in the video above, the Cincinnati Zoo placed lettuce on top of two boxes with logos on them: one of the New England Patriots…the other featuring the Philadelphia Eagles.  The adorable 1-year-old hippo picked the Philadelphia Eagles!

OK…maybe she’s not taking into account any scientific or statistical information, but it’s fun anyway!

Fiona the hippo has her own Facebook Watch show that attracted over 34 million views in its first season.

Source: Today

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live