She’s probably the world’s most famous hippo: and just might have predicted who’s going to win Sunday’s Super Bowl LII!

As you’ll see in the video above, the Cincinnati Zoo placed lettuce on top of two boxes with logos on them: one of the New England Patriots…the other featuring the Philadelphia Eagles. The adorable 1-year-old hippo picked the Philadelphia Eagles!

OK…maybe she’s not taking into account any scientific or statistical information, but it’s fun anyway!

Fiona the hippo has her own Facebook Watch show that attracted over 34 million views in its first season.

Source: Today

