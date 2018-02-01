(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

How would you react if Beyonce and Jay-Z walked passed you in a hotel?

The Grammy Awards were held in New York this passed Sunday and Susan Monaghan has since become quite famous for her infamous photobomb. Monaghan was staying at the Sheraton in New York for her granddaughter’s gymnastics competition and to celebrate her daughter’s birthday. Little did she know a Pre- Grammy party was going on up stairs. On her way up to her room she encountered security guards and photographers, when she recognized a “hansom” man. “I’m thinking in my mind, ‘Who is this?’ And I looked at him and he looked tall, and thin, and had curly hair, and was really good-looking,” she said. Then the mans wife Beyonce walk by, “I looked at her and all I could think was, ‘No one is going to believe me. No one is going to believe me.’” She even shouted no one is going to believe me at her. Susan was featured on Beyonce’s official Instagram with her jaw dropped in awe of Beyonce’s presence. Check out the pic below (#4)

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:10pm PST

Source Via: Billboard