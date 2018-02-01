Meet the superhero who is saving people… from boredom with amazing dance moves!

A 16 year old has taken it upon himself to add joy to people’s lives in the most public random places and share his life-saving dancing skills.

His latest video has turned viral as he dances to 1986’s “Take On Me” by a-ha and oh, my!

Self-proclaimed, “Ghetto Spider” now has up to 200 thousand followers on Instagram and Youtube! Of course here are more videos of his dancing in some very public places to his music of choice (as he does carry around his own boom box)!

Sometimes he’ll bring along some other superhero friends!

Via EW