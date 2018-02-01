Prisoners at the Washington Corrections Center for Women have taken to knitting tiny little sweaters for tiny little chickens because well…it’s cold outside.

The WCCW has two chicken coops, which are used to produce fertilizer for the prison’s gardens which grow food for local food banks. Unfortunately, these poor chickens have been freezing as of late. The notion of the prisoners knitting sweaters for the chickens was moved up the flag pole, and before long, we had adorable little chickens running around in sweaters!

Now we’re not sure how the skill of knitting a sweater small enough to fit a chicken will translate into the real world, but as long as the chickens are comfortable keep on knitting!

Via My Northwest