After Philadelphia’s police completely failed at preventing fans from climbing the poles by putting Crisco grease on them, the police department is considering different alternatives. One alternative in mind has been motor gear oil. But an unlikely offer from a porn site resulted in a “double face-palm.” Pornhub tweeted out to the department with an offer and solution to their problem.

.@PhillyPolice heard that you may be looking for an alternative to @Crisco for greasing up the poles this weekend – can we interest you in a few barrels of Pornhub lube? pic.twitter.com/VvK9UDci8k — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) January 31, 2018

Pornhub VP, Corey Price, said in a statement, “As evidenced by our breast and testicle cancer prevention and awareness campaigns, both health and safety are very important to us at Pornhub. So, when we got word that Crisco wasn’t successfully keeping rowdy Philly fans from climbing street signs and traffic lights, which can be very dangerous, we thought we could help by offering our lube.” The offer received many humored reactions and a meme from the police department.

Looks like Philly police won’t be going with this option anytime soon!