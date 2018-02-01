(Photo by Kyle Arnold/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)

The new dish at Olive Garden is called Loaded Pasta Chips.

The new dish looks very similar to a plate of nachos. Instead of chips they use fried lasagna, and are topped with a hearty meat sauce that contains meatballs, chicken and sausage only to be covered in various different cheeses. Sounds a lot like a nacho platter, not Italian food. Olive Gardens menu puts the new dish at 1,520 calories. Would you try Olive Gardens Loaded Pasta Chips?

this is nacho culture https://t.co/7wRIXmnJSe — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 1, 2018

Source Via: Mashable