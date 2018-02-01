Be warned if you’ve received an unusual email from Netflix recently!

Police in Grand Rapids, Michigan recently posted a photo of an email looking to scam Netflix subscribers into divulging their membership info. The email claims that their accounts have been deactivated as the company could not “validate billing information.” Users are then asked to follow another link to re-enter their credit card info.

Please do not do that!

If you are concerned there is a problem with your Netflix membership, please go directly to their website and log in normally.

Via WFAA