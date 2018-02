Be warned if you’ve received an unusual email from Netflix recently!

Police in Grand Rapids, Michigan recently posted a photo of an email looking to scam Netflix subscribers into divulging their membership info. ¬†The email claims that their accounts have been deactivated as the company could not “validate billing information.” ¬†Users are then asked to follow another link to re-enter their credit card info.

Please do not do that!

If you are concerned there is a problem with your Netflix membership, please go directly to their website and log in normally.

Via WFAA