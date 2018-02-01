By JT
Filed Under:animals, Benefits, Dog, Dogs, Funny, insurance, Michigan, pets, scam, Unemployment

Attorney Michael Haddock says he received a letter from the State of Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency addressed to a Michael Ryder.

The letter confirmed that Michael Ryder was eligible for unemployment benefits, to the tune of $360 a week.  Now we still don’t know if there is a “Michael Ryder” out there, but Haddock does know of a “Ryder,” his dog!  Yes, apparently his dog is eligible for almost $400 a week because he is unable to work!  Haddock told ABC 13, “Not sure what he is going to do with the money, but it should be interesting.  I knew he was clever, but he surprised me this time.”

Eventually, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency flagged the claim as suspicious and eventually denied Ryder his money, of course after a nice laugh. Tim Kolar, State Administrator of Investigations, for the UIA wrote in an email, “Unfortunately, Michael Ryder’s claim will not be allowed.  I know first-hand it is rare for ‘man’s best friend’ to contribute financially to the household and that will continue in this instance.”

Via WZZM

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live