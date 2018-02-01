Attorney Michael Haddock says he received a letter from the State of Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency addressed to a Michael Ryder.

The letter confirmed that Michael Ryder was eligible for unemployment benefits, to the tune of $360 a week. Now we still don’t know if there is a “Michael Ryder” out there, but Haddock does know of a “Ryder,” his dog! Yes, apparently his dog is eligible for almost $400 a week because he is unable to work! Haddock told ABC 13, “Not sure what he is going to do with the money, but it should be interesting. I knew he was clever, but he surprised me this time.”

Michigan dog owner says he received a letter from the state approving his dog for $360 a week in unemployment benefits. https://t.co/0U8hZJmNgw pic.twitter.com/OBkZxkNUMN — ABC News (@ABC) February 1, 2018

Eventually, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency flagged the claim as suspicious and eventually denied Ryder his money, of course after a nice laugh. Tim Kolar, State Administrator of Investigations, for the UIA wrote in an email, “Unfortunately, Michael Ryder’s claim will not be allowed. I know first-hand it is rare for ‘man’s best friend’ to contribute financially to the household and that will continue in this instance.”

