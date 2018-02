(Photo by Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS/Sipa USA)

Thursday, February 1

The year was 1983.  On this day, the USSR was performing underground nuclear tests, and a gallon of 2% milk was just $1.39.

Nine songs and moments from February 1, 1983!

Journey-Separate Ways

Toni Basil-Mickey

Musical Youth-Pass The Dutchie

Duran Duran-Hungry Like A Wolf

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers-You Got Lucky

Michael Jackson-Billie Jean

Frida-I Know There’s Something Going On

Hall & Oates-Maneater

Toto-Africa