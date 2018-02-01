By JT
Drew Carey has a lot to smile about these days!

The 59-year-old is continuing his remarkable run as the host of The Price is Right, and he also just announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Dr. Amie Harwick, who he’s been dating since last Summer.

The pair began their relationship after meeting at a house party last June.  Carey was previously engaged to Nicole Jaracz.  Their relationship ended after almost five years together.  Dr. Harwick is a licensed marriage and family therapist, and is the author of The New Sex Bible for Women.

