It’s that time of the year again when companies put out their best work in the form of an ad just in time for Super Bowl. Amazon is of those companies that went above and beyond for this ad, enlisting an eclectic cast of celebrities such as Gordon Ramsay, Rebel Wilson, Cardi B, Anthony Hopkins, and even a confused Jeff Bezos himself.

The premise of the story involves Alexa losing her voice. The voice belongs on Echo, Amazon’s most well known device. In a frenzy, the company searches and picks for celebrities to fill in as substitutes. Hilarity ensues. Watch for yourself!