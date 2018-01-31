Who’s going to argue with pizza for breakfast.

We’ve all had those mornings where we just can’t help but eat a slice of last nights pizza. Apparently eating pizza for is a lot healthier than eating most brands of cereal. The Daily Meal asked a health nutritionist which is the best option for breakfast. Chelsey Amer, MS, RDN, CDN says “You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories. However, pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning. Plus, a slice of pizza contains more fat and much less sugar than most cold cereals, so you will not experience a quick sugar crash.” Pizza might not be the healthiest thing to eat, but it’s a lot better than for you sugar coated cereal.