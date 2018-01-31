Filed Under:jean speedos, new fashion, swimming pool

Gearing up for Spring Break? Summer? Maybe you’re just tired of the cold weather. Well, we have some good news! A little something to look forward to in the next few months.

Jean Speedos!!!!!!!!!!!!! Their technical name is the Daytona Dong Sarong Jeado Swim Brief by Shinesty. Get it? Jeado, as in Jean Speedo!

Come on in, water’s warm. And I can tell it’s a little chilly out there

A post shared by Shinesty (@shinestythreads) on

For a mere $39.99, you could be the coolest guy at the swimming pool this summer. These Jeados come with a quick-dry material that’s smooth to the touch. It’ll feel like a second skin! It does come fully lined, which is sure to help keep all your bits in place while having some fun in the sun.

But the real question…do the pockets work?

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live