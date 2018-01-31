Gearing up for Spring Break? Summer? Maybe you’re just tired of the cold weather. Well, we have some good news! A little something to look forward to in the next few months.

Jean Speedos!!!!!!!!!!!!! Their technical name is the Daytona Dong Sarong Jeado Swim Brief by Shinesty. Get it? Jeado, as in Jean Speedo!

For a mere $39.99, you could be the coolest guy at the swimming pool this summer. These Jeados come with a quick-dry material that’s smooth to the touch. It’ll feel like a second skin! It does come fully lined, which is sure to help keep all your bits in place while having some fun in the sun.

But the real question…do the pockets work?