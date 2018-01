(Photo by OC)

Wednesday, January 31

The year was 1986.  On this day, we had the first recipent of an artificial heart, Mary Lund of Minnesota!

Nine songs and moments from January 31st, 1986!

INXS-What You Need

Whitney Houston-How Will I Know

Starship-Sara

The Bangles-Manic Monday

John Mellencamp- R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A. (A Salute To 60’s Rock)

Heart-These Dreams

Survivor-Burning Heart

Mr. Mister-Broken Wings

Dionne Warwick-That’s What Friends Are For