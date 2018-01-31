How far would you go for free pizza? A funeral home is providing an incentive for those who’d like to get ahead of the curve and plan their funeral. Krause Funeral Homes and Cremation Service in Wisconsin is encouraging more residents to pre-plan their funerals with their ‘Pizza and Pre-plan’ event, which is exactly as it sounds! Funeral home owner, Mark Krause told KENS 5, “If we can get people to figure it out before that emotional or financial pressure hits, everyone wins.” And if you think it’s an unlikely event that might not draw attendance, the owners expect at least 60-70 attendees at these events.

