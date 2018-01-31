Photo credit: XPB/Press Association Images. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Auto-racing company Formula 1 has announced it will stop using walk-on grid girls. The models have been a staple at the races for decades. The change will take into effect starting with 2018 World Championship season. Managing Direction and Commercial Operations at Formula 1, Sean Bratches, said in a statement:

“Over the last year we have looked at a number of areas which we felt needed updating so as to be more in tune with our vision for this great sport. While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula 1 Grands Prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms. We don’t believe the practice is appropriate or relevant to Formula 1 and its fans, old and new, across the world.”

The decision has drawn mixed reactions from fans everywhere.

F1 to stop using grid girls "Custom does not resonate with our brand values" https://t.co/zKqSwM8EUU — Formula 1 (@F1) January 31, 2018

You see, this is how things change. First the darts, now F1. ‘Walk-on grid girls’ will no longer be used before Formula One races. Quite right. It’s 2018. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) January 31, 2018

If the lack of grid girls really impacts how you view motorsport, I think you need to take a long hard look at yourself. — Fake Sting Sarah (@SarahFlann) January 31, 2018