A new study done by the New York Times shows that more speeding tickets were issued following the release of the Fast and Furious films.

Don’t mimic what you see on the big screen. The times analysed 192,892 speeding tickets that were issued in Montgomery Co, Maryland between 2012 and 2017. They found that the average speed of the drivers increased following the weekend of release of the fast and furious movies, versus the weekends prior to release. Speeds increased up to an average of 19 miles over the speed limit with a majority of the tickets being issued within 2 miles of movie theaters. The Times came to the conclusion, after viewing at the same time of year the films were released and the following when they were not, do have an impact on those who view the films to speed afterwards. The Next Fast and Furious film doesn’t hit theaters till 2020.