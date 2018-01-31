Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

When it’s time for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to get pumped up for a game, he turns to contemporary hip-hop, alternative and a dash of classic rock.

The Super Bowl-bound QB opened up about the recording artists he listens to when it’s time to get ready to play during a press conference in Minnesota yesterday (Jan. 30).

“Music is a great thing for me. That’s probably what I do most,” Brady explained about his favorite music. “It just depends what I want to kind of get up for. A lot of JAY-Z, Coldplay, U2, Pearl Jam, Kendrick Lamar. A lot of guys in the locker room are playing stuff, so there’s a lot of things I like.”

Brady’s affinity for JAY-Z is well documented, as his walk-on music when he takes the field for home games at the Patriot’s Gillette Stadium is the rapper’s 2003 track from The Black Album, “Public Service Announcement.”

The quarterback’s Coldplay fandom is also on record, with Brady shouting them out during a press conference last summer, where he talked about wanting to see the band’s show at Gillette Stadium.

“They’re one of my favorite bands, so it’s pretty convenient tonight,” Brady at the presser, which was happening the same day as the show. “I think I might try to sneak out there. I’d like to be out there. I think we have meetings to a certain point, but after that, I’d love to see it” (via ESPN).

Brady and the New England Patriots are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52 this Sunday, Feb. 4.