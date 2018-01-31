We finally have our first look at what the proposed bullet train station between Dallas and Houston would look like!

Texas Central hopes to begin construction on the project sometime in 2019, with the proposed Dallas station location being in the Cedars area just south of the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. The artist renderings show the station covering a 60 acre plot of land, and featuring multiple levels and platforms, a bridge that connects to the convention center, the DART rail station, and parking lots.

Holly Reed with Texas Central told FOX 4, “The Dallas station location is designed to make sure that you can get to your ultimate destination location, whether that’s on DART Light Rail or whether that’s on ride-share. The train never crosses a road at grade. So you never have a chance to intersect with a vehicle or a pedestrian. It is also mostly elevated, and it also has unique safety features unlike any other transportation systems in the United States.”

Before construction begins, however, Texas Central wants to hold several town-hall meetings with Dallas residents in order to better understand the public’s need and wants from the bullet train. AIming for construction to begin sometime in 2019, Texas Central hopes to have the bullet train fully operational by 2024.

Via FOX 4