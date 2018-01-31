By JT
Filed Under:Atari, classic, Game Show, pong, reality television, scott sternberg, video game

Atari is working to revive their all-time classic video game “Pong.”

Recently, the company has partnered with famed TV producer Scott Sternberg to bring a reality competition show centered around the table-tennis video game.

Sternberg told Variety, “‘Pong’ is a cultural touchpoint for generations of people.  It’s not often we get the chance to develop a game show concept around such an iconic brand.  I can’t wait to give people the chance to see, experience and play a brand new ‘Pong.'”

Sternberg’s vast list of credits include “Catch 21,” “Rock and Roll Jeopardy,” “The Gong Show,” “Love Connection,” “Hollywood Squares,” and “Kid’s Wheel of Fortune.” The show currently does not have any network affiliation.

Via Variety

