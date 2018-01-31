United Airlines is making headlines once again, but this time we don’t think we can really fault them.

Officials with the airline at the Newark Liberty International Airport recently denied a woman access to her flight, because they would not allow her to board with her emotional support animal. It’s very important to note that her emotional support animal is a peacock! Even though the woman had a second ticket for the peacock, the airline still would not let her on the flight.

United has caught both praise and flack for their decision to not allow the woman on he flight. In an official statement confirmed by FOX News, the airline said they are currently “re-evaluating” their emotional support animals policy. They said:

United is dedicated to providing convenient and comfortable service to all of our customers. We know that some customers require an emotional support animal to assist them through their journey. In order to ensure we provide the best service to everyone onboard our flights, consistent with government rules we currently require these customers to provide documentation from a medical professional and at least 48 hours advance notice. In our effort to better balance protecting our employees and customers while accommodating passengers with disabilities, we are reviewing our existing policy and plan to share more soon.

Via FOX News