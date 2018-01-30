(Photo by F. Sadou/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Sultan Kosen stands 8’3”. Jyoti Amge is just over two feet tall. The World’s tallest Man and World’s Shortest Woman got together for a promotional tour of Egypt, in order to increase the country’s struggling tourism industry.

Kosen, 35, is the first person in over a decade to measure more than 8′ tall, and is only 1 of 10 confirmed cases according to the Guinness World Records. His growth is attributed to a tumor located on his pituitary gland.

Amge, 24, is an actress best known for her roles in American Horror Story on FX. She stands at just over two feet tall thanks to a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia.

The pair met during an excursion to the Egyptian pyramids after an invitation from the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board to help the country’s tourism industry.

Via Inside Edition