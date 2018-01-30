Photo via Dreamstime

This is definitely something out of the ordinary! I’d be scared too if this would’ve happened at my college when I was in school.

VT police arrested Yunsong Zhao, 19, who allegedly had an “assault rifle” and was trying to buy 5,000 rounds. The court documents say he had the rifle and was trying to buy 5,000 rounds of ammo. Zhao had only been here to the States for 6 months and is not a citizens of the U.S. His family is from China.

“At no time during this investigation did police believe there was any threat to our community, nor is there one now,” VT said in a statement. VT police went into investigation for weeks before getting the warrant for his arrest.

He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail with no bail.

In 2007, a student killed 32 people at the campus. Gunman Seung-Hui Cho was a senior at VT, who later committed suicide.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via NBC News