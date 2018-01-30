@ Dreamstime

A sheriff’s deputy from Michigan is being praised as a hero after he rescued a teen from a burning car.

The deputy spotted a speeding vehicle on Sunday at around 2:30 a.m. in Orion, Michigan. The officer began pursuit but the driver quickly lost control of his vehicle, rolling off of the road before bursting into flames.

Sheriff’s deputy hailed as hero after dashcam video shows him running to pull a driver from burning car. https://t.co/b36E1y1QH9 pic.twitter.com/SzqBgAcdSd — ABC News (@ABC) January 30, 2018

The video shows the officer running to the car, risking his own life to save the 18-year-old driver who had suffered a broken leg in the crash.

Authorities claim they smelled alcohol and marijuana on the driver. He was arrested but later released.

Via ABC