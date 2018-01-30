Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, Crime, DFW, ellis county, Kidnap, local, Texas
A Texas woman claims that she was kidnapped by a couple from Ellis county. Authorities say the 51-year-old woman was chained to a bed for nearly two weeks. She was only unshackled to clean.

Fifty-one-year-old Jean-Claude Demars and , 48-year-old Charlotte Kelly Demars, were taken into custody on Tuesday on charges of kidnapping.

Police say Jean-Claude Demars knew the woman before drugging and kidnapping her.

The woman was given a bucket, serving as a toilet, and a smart tablet for entertainment, which she used to contact a friend who later called the police.

