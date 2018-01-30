(Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

Last Friday, Fleetwood Mac graced the stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York and accepted the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year Award.

Each member of the group gave short speeches in honor of the night, but it was Stevie Nicks who stole the show, with an incredibly emotional speech about her close friend and collaborator Tom Petty. Nicks mentioned that Petty, who won the same honor the previous year, was “not well” prior to his sudden death, and “fought his way” through the tour to commemorate the Heartbreakers’40th anniversary as a band.

Nicks recalled how she felt Petty should have cancelled, but Tom was “gonna go down that river.” SHe continued, this time mentioning her own grief in the months since his passing due to an accidental overdose of the many prescription medications he was taking. Nicks said, “The loss of Tom Petty has just about broken my heart. He was not only a good man to go down the river with, as Johnny Cash said, he was a great father and he was a great friend. He was one of my best friends. My heart will never get over this.”

You can watch the band’s entire speech below.

Via Huffington Post