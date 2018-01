Tuesday, January 30

The year was 1979.  On this day, Emerson, Lake & Palmer had just disbanded, and the average annual income in the U.S. was $17,000!

Nine songs and moments from January 30th, 1979!

Gloria Gaynor-I Will Survive

Blues Brothers-Soul Man

Cheryl Lynn-Got To Be Real

Earth, Wind & Fire-September

Toto-Hold The Line

Rod Stewart-Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?

Billy Joel-My Life

Village People-YMCA

Chic-Le Freak