Paul Rudd is suiting up yet again for the second Ant-Man movie. This time he’s joined by a shrinking sidekick, the Wasp, played by Evangeline Lilly.

Lilly will take on the roll of Hope Pym, the daughter of the inventor of the shrinking tech, Hank Pym, played by Michael Douglas. Hope’s not just a carbon copy of Ant-Man either, her suit features some awesome new gadgets like wings and blasters.

We didn’t get much story wise from this first trailer. All we really know is that the two are on the run after the events of ‘Civil War.’

Checkout the epic trailer above!

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ hits theaters on July 6th.