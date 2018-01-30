07 August 2015 - Los Angeles, California - Mark Salling. The 7th Annual Nike Basketball 3on3 Tournament presents ESPNLA All-Star Celebrity Basketball Game held at L.A. Live Microsoft Square. Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

According to TMZ, former “Glee” star Mark Salling has died from an apparent suicide.

The celebrity gossip site says Salling was found near a riverbed near his home in Sunland, California.

Officials haven’t said how Salling may have died.

Salling had plead guilty to possession of child pornography back in December and was to be suspended by March.

Salling was born in Dallas and attended Lake Highlands High School.

