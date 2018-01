Photo via Dreamstime

You read it correctly, the first medical marijuana dispensary will open its doors on Feb 8, 2018. Named Compassionate Cultivation, will offer cannabidiol extract oil-based products with those who have been diagnosed with intractable epiepsy.

This is one of three companies who will be moving in to Texas to legally operate medical marijuana in the state of Texas.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via WFAA