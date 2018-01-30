Filed Under:Adele, costume, Dolly Parton, legend, singing, tribute
Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

Howdy, Dolly! Adele recently paid tribute to country music icon Dolly Parton by dressing as her. Fully decked out in a blonde wig and rose colored suit, the singer shared the photo on social media Tuesday morning with a caption, “The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you!”

The “Hello” singer honored Parton who turned 72 on January 19. Many commented on how well she channeled the country music star.

The singer been known to dress up as her idols, even dressing up as George Michael for her 27th birthday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live