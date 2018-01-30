Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

Howdy, Dolly! Adele recently paid tribute to country music icon Dolly Parton by dressing as her. Fully decked out in a blonde wig and rose colored suit, the singer shared the photo on social media Tuesday morning with a caption, “The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you!”

The “Hello” singer honored Parton who turned 72 on January 19. Many commented on how well she channeled the country music star.

The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I'll always love you x pic.twitter.com/4B7GsNffOf — Adele (@Adele) January 30, 2018

Queen of costume choices. https://t.co/ASvL8LaZCq — Ting From Barkin' (@theemattmay) January 30, 2018

HOW is Adele pulling off BLUE eyeshadow ??? Who can do that??? How???? — Hana (@ohmygouldness) January 30, 2018

The singer been known to dress up as her idols, even dressing up as George Michael for her 27th birthday.