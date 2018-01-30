Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK
Howdy, Dolly! Adele recently paid tribute to country music icon Dolly Parton by dressing as her. Fully decked out in a blonde wig and rose colored suit, the singer shared the photo on social media Tuesday morning with a caption, “The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you!”
The “Hello” singer honored Parton who turned 72 on January 19. Many commented on how well she channeled the country music star.
The singer been known to dress up as her idols, even dressing up as George Michael for her 27th birthday.