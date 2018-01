© Press Association

After getting the exclusive rights TriStar Pictures have announced that a Mr.Rogers biopic is in the works. TriStar announced the upcoming film, titled “You Are My Friend,” with the star already cast.

Tom Hanks will take on the role, while “Diary of a Teenage Girl” director Marielle Heller will be running things behind the camera.

The film will follow the real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.

Via Variety