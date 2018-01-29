(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

The cast of Mission Impossible 6 were recently interviewed on The Graham Norton Show, Tom Cruise included. While talking about the stunts done on set, Cruise mentions how production has to shortly stop after he broke his ankle. He even brought footage to share with the audience to which Graham Norton plays back in three different angles including a slow motion angle.

Beware: this video might make you wince in pain just looking at the stunt! That’s gotta hurt!