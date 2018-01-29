Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars during the AFC Championship at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

NFL star quarterback, Tom Brady, recently cut a weekly interview short after a radio host made a snide remark about his 5-year-old daughter Vivian. The remark was by radio host Alex Reimer on WEEI Thursday. Super Bowl-bound Brady heard the remark and on Monday morning politely scolded the team at Kirk & Callahan, on the same station for calling his daughter “an annoying little pissant.”

Brady addressed the situation by saying, “I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and show you guys a lot of respect. I’ve always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys, so it’s very disappointing when you hear that, certainly with my daughter or any child. They certainly don’t deserve that.” The quarterback currently has a signed agreement to make weekly appearances with the station, which they have addressed they are “scrambling” to resolve the situation.

The station has also stated Alex Reimer was sent home and is currently suspended for the week.

Tom Brady cuts his weekly interview short on WEEI, saying he was disappointed to hear of news that host Alex Reimer made a disparaging remark about his daughter when discussing the "Tom vs. Time" documentary. Brady said he is evaluating if he wants to be on the show again. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 29, 2018

Tom Brady says he’s “disappointed” and evaluating whether he wants to continue his weekly appearance on WEEI next year after Alex Reimer made a disparaging remark about his daughter Vivian appearing in “Tom vs Time” documentary. Patriots WEEI just announced a multi-year deal — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 29, 2018