NFL star quarterback, Tom Brady, recently cut a weekly interview short after a radio host made a snide remark about his 5-year-old daughter Vivian. The remark was by radio host Alex Reimer on WEEI Thursday. Super Bowl-bound Brady heard the remark and on Monday morning politely scolded the team at Kirk & Callahan, on the same station for calling his daughter “an annoying little pissant.”
Brady addressed the situation by saying, “I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and show you guys a lot of respect. I’ve always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys, so it’s very disappointing when you hear that, certainly with my daughter or any child. They certainly don’t deserve that.” The quarterback currently has a signed agreement to make weekly appearances with the station, which they have addressed they are “scrambling” to resolve the situation.
The station has also stated Alex Reimer was sent home and is currently suspended for the week.